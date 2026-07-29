Central Otago’s council wants to join forces with Queenstown and Clutha as part of the national shake-up of local government.

Councillors voted in favour of the new direction at Wednesday’s meeting with only one vote against.

The proposal still needs agreement from at least one of the Clutha and Queenstown Lakes District Councils to go ahead.

The Clutha District Council (CDC) will consider their position on signing a joint letter of intent tomorrow and Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) on Monday.

Should the support be secured, Central Otago Mayor Tamah Alley has been authorised to sign and submit the proposal by the government’s deadline on August 9.

If neither council favours the proposal from the CODC, Ms Alley has been authorised to instead sign a joint letter of intent with other Otago mayors, as previously signalled, the CODC said in its release.

The proposed unitary authority would bring together the full areas of the three councils. It would also include an option include the Waihemo Ward of Waitaki District and rural parts of Dunedin City, including Middlemarch and the Taieri catchment, should they wish to join.

The proposal would look to ensure local voices aren’t lost in a bigger structure. Community councils with rating powers would be the main way of keeping decisions close to the communities they affect, along with the possibility of tailored legislative arrangements specific to how this council would work.

It would ensure Central Otago has say in shaping any future structure changes, rather than waiting for the government to decide, the release said.

“I’ve said all along that this is a fast-moving process, and my own position has shifted more than once as new information has come to light,” Ms Alley said.

“Our commitment to Central Otago’s identity, affordability and strong local voice has never changed.

“What has evolved is our understanding of the best way to achieve those outcomes within the options and timeframe the government has set.

“After carefully considering the evidence, we believe this approach provides the strongest pathway to protect what matters most to our communities.

“Good leadership means being willing to adapt when new information points to a better outcome, while staying true to the values and priorities that underpin our decisions.”

Any resulting changes to local government structure would still go through full public consultation before anything is confirmed. — Allied Media