The government has decided not to ban the public sale of fireworks, outraging the SPCA and prompting one coalition partner to promise that will change after the election.

Parliament’s Petitions Committee recommended a ban, after considering three petitions with nearly 100,000 signatures between them.

The committee’s report in April acknowledged that, while fireworks were an important part of family and community celebrations, they also caused significant harm.

“Our assessment is that public sentiment is shifting. We consider that present generations have more information about, and therefore take more seriously, the effects of fireworks on animal welfare than previous generations may have done,” the committee said.

A ban was also supported by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the Royal New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the New Zealand Veterinary Association, and Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa.

The government has decided it will not progress with the recommended ban, however, and will instead manage fireworks within “the current regulatory settings”.

“While a ban would more directly address these risks, it would also remove access to a long‑standing and widely used lawful activity,” the government’s response said.

“The government considers that retaining the status quo remains a proportionate response, balancing the need to manage harm with the importance of maintaining individual choice.”

While it acknowledged the recommendation and the harms associated with fireworks use, including the impacts to people, animals, and property, it also believed existing frameworks continued to provide controls at the point of sale and mechanisms to address misuse, the response said.

SPCA’s chief scientific officer Dr Arnja Dale said the government had ignored public safety, animal welfare, scientific evidence, and the wishes of New Zealanders.

“This is a profoundly disappointing decision that leaves animals to continue suffering for no good reason. The evidence of harm is clear, the public wants change, and Parliament itself clearly recommended action. Yet the government has chosen to do nothing,” she said.

Dale said it was notable that this was the first time the Petitions Committee had recommended a ban, after many previous attempts.

“New Zealanders understand that we don’t have to choose between celebrating and protecting animals. Professionally organised and notified public displays allow people to enjoy fireworks without the widespread and unpredictable harm caused by private use.”

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said the government “will be” supporting a ban after the election.

“Sometimes good ideas don’t go very far here for a while. That’s the biggest roadblock,” he said.

New Zealand First introduced a member’s bill to the ballot in November 2025 to ban the public sale of fireworks, but the bill was later withdrawn.

Peters indicated the party would take the matter to the campaign.

“I can tell you, that’s going to be fixed up as soon as we get the chance, right after the election.”

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick was also disappointed the government had opted not to accept the committee’s recommendation, saying a ban on public sales was common sense.

“If we’re talking about animal welfare, and actually also protecting our environment, that it makes sense to ban the private sale of these. Which is not to say that we’re the fun police, there should still obviously be the opportunity for better planned public demonstrations.”

On the other hand, ACT leader David Seymour was not in favour of a ban.

“It comes up every year, every November, and the truth is that I understand the harm that fireworks can cause, and the worry people have. But just for a few days a year, at the start of the summer, let’s just keep something of the Kiwi childhood, please?”