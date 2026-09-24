Clyde Bowling Club has received a $150,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust’s August funding round.

It will be put towards a major upgrade and redevelopment of the community facility.

Club president and former mayor of Central Otago, Tony Lepper, said the trust grant was exciting and would help the club give back to everyone.

“It’s such a great community facility that’s open to absolutely everyone.”

Mr Lepper has been involved with bowls for more than 30 years, including eight years as chairman of Bowls New Zealand and he still plays weekly competitions.

Clyde was a strong club with a real sense of community, dedication and love of the sport, he said.

The Otago Community Trust grant followed a $200,000 grant from Central Lakes Trust and the club was waiting to hear from a third potential grant provider.

The club was a multi-purpose facility Mr Lepper said, regularly used by the Lions organisation, for church and community services, funerals, memorial services, public and RSA events including this year’s Anzac services.

The bar was also open every Friday for people to gather and socialise.

Redevelopment plans included opening up the social area and viewing platforms, completely re-doing the bathroom services and re-roofing the building, with the ultimate goal to futureproof it for many decades to come, he said

Construction was to be carried out by Breen Construction, and was expected to start in February, with bowls continuing around the build.

The club’s outdoor greens would be open for the season starting from this weekend, with social and playing members of all levels welcome.

“It’ll just be a really fun day for everyone,” Mr Lepper said.

“It’s all about encouraging the younger generations too.

“There’s a keen interest and passion from the younger ones now, and that’s one of the reasons this grant is so important — futureproof Clyde Bowls for them too.”