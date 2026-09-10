Central Otago

Libby Paulin is the latest contributor to the Poets Corner.

Greenschist was inspired by a humble rock from the Clyde Dam excavation site sitting in a case at the Clyde Museum, she said.

"I decided to explore the idea that the greenschist wanted to return home but was unable to, because, one, it was in a museum and, two, its home was long gone, taken away by the huge diggers, conveyor belts and trucks involved in excavating the dam site.”

She was also intrigued by the idea that musuem exhibits could, after hours, be like toys that come to life once the children have gone to bed.