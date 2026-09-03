After months of regional competitions, James Blair has been crowned the 2026 Young Grower of the Year, taking out the national title following the final round of practical and theoretical challenges on August 27 and 28 in Cromwell last week.

Mr Blair, a 29-year-old agronomist for AS Wilcox, is also the Pukekohe regional champion. He competed against six other regional winners last week over a two-day period.

“The Young Grower final was incredible,” he said.

“It was very tough competition, the calibre of the other contestants was unbelievable, but it was a lot of fun.”

Finalists, supporters and spectators gather at 45 South Cherries in Cromwell during last week's Young Grower national final practical day. Photo: Carys Trotter

The practical day, hosted at 45 South Cherries in Cromwell, included a series of modules and challenges.

Contestants took part in the leadership panel and speeches round the following day, with winners announced in the evening, held at the annual awards gala dinner at the Te Puna Mahara, Cromwell Memorial Events Centre.

Gisborne finalist James Torrie, a crop manager with Wi Pere Trust, takes on the planting challenge during the national final's practical day. Photo: Carys Trotter

Horticulture New Zealand has run the annual national final of the Young Grower of the Year competition since 2007.

It tests the horticultural skills and knowledge of young fruit and vegetable growers in New Zealand in regional heats, and from there, winners compete in the national final.

HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott said “it was a fantastic final”, and wanted to thank all the sponsors, organisers and competitors.

2026 Young Grower of the Year finalists: (L-R) James Torrie (Gisborne), William Kenna (Bay of Plenty), James Blair (Pukekohe), Amber Davy (Canterbury), Luke St John (Central Otago), Amelia Marsden (Nelson), Maddi Sheridan (Hawke’s Bay) at the Gala Dinner during last week's national finals. Photo: Supplied

“The event really summed up for me that we have exceptional talent among our young industry members.

“This is a sector offering many opportunities and both on and off the job training to gain skills and qualifications that will be highly valued by employers countrywide,” she said.

Shaun Vickers, a director on the board of Horticulture New Zealand and a former regional and national competitor, said he was “very impressed at the calibre and work ethic of the contestants”.

The competition is all about showcasing the industry and it’s talent, wanting to highlight a clear pathway from contestant to grower, Mr Vickers said.

“We’re NZ focussed first and foremost, and we know if one of us succeeds we all succeed,”.

“Being able to boost and support the next generation of growers in the industry is vital,” he said, with high school students also attending the regional events to gain early industry exposure.

Hawke's Bay finalist Maddi Sheridan competing in the machinery round at this year's Young Grower national final. Photo: Carys Trotter

He said the competition helps open doors for newcomers and presents opportunities for networking and growth in the industry too.

A previous winner of Grower of the Year, Grace Fulford, 29, now a manager at T&G Global in Hawke’s Bay, returned this year to support this year’s contestants.

She said winning opened many doors for her, and gave her a “real confidence boost”, heading into the industry.

“I’m really thankful to be a part of it. It’s so valuable, and you learn to support yourself, and put your training to use in real-world scenarios,” she said.

For this year’s winner, Mr Blair it was all about pushing yourself and getting out of your comfort zone.

“Initially I wasn’t sure when it was suggested I enter the regional competition because it’s putting yourself out there and it seemed a bit daunting, but I’m very glad I did.”

“It’s been great to meet many like-minded young people from across the industry, talk to people working with different crops and make some good friends. I’d say to other young growers, ‘just back yourself and have a crack at it’.”