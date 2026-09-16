Community has always been at the heart of Alexandra’s annual celebration of the arrival of spring, its longtime manager says.

Alexandra Blossom Festival manager Martin McPherson said he hoped “as many locals as possible” came out to celebrate the 69th iteration of the event this year.

“It’s always been a hit with the community and every year it’s just as successful as the last,” Mr McPherson said.

“We treat it like Grandma’s classic and favourite cake recipe.

“You might add a drop of lemon or something new, but for the most part you stick to what’s tried and true.

“And that’s worked for us every year running this event.”

His daughter, Sophie McPherson, a teacher at Alexandra Primary School, has been a part of the Alexandra Blossom Festival since she was 2 years old

Some of her first memories were of parading through the event on the decorated floats.

“It’s always been such a fun and wonderful event for the community and it’s become so iconic and something people get really excited for,” she said.

Last year’s festival drew a record crowd of more than 15,000 people.

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Blossom Festival, with organisers urging residents to lock in their spot before they sell out.