Fencing is set to go up at the Bannockburn Industrial Subdivision this month, marking the first visible signs of change at the site tipped to reshape Cromwell’s industrial identity. And there is hope from some among the Cromwell Community Board it will further open doors to potential new community facilities down the track. The Central Otago District Council announced this week the site, on the edges of Cromwell, had been secured by Fulton Hogan. Harvest contractor IFS Growth would begin clearing trees from August 24, and remain on site for approximately three weeks, before Southern Mulching followed to de-stump and tidy the land, the council said. Harvest and initial clearing across the first 20ha was expected to take around two months in total, it said. Cromwell Community Board Chair Anna Harrison said the wider impact of the project extended beyond the subdivision itself, tying into the broader Cromwell town centre development. She said the project left room for other projects that would boost the community, with proceeds from the site expected to go towards Te Puna Mahara, the new Cromwell Memorial Events Centre. “Keeping the community front of mind is the priority — and how best we can boost its growth and needs,” Mrs Harrison said. Board members had mooted one exciting prospective addition for the site would be a new community recreation centre, though this was still in tentative stages of discussion, she said. Cromwell board member Mike Casey said a key focus of the wider development would be potential projects such as a recreation centre that supported Cromwell’s growing population and kept attracting families to the area. Deputy chairman Wally Sandford said the development directly reflected the town’s residential growth. “The industrial site pairs well with the residential growth — you can’t have one without the other.” Council chief executive Peter Kelly said securing Fulton Hogan as an early purchaser was an encouraging start. “We know Fulton Hogan well — they’re active across our district and understand this region. “Having them as our first investor in the Bannockburn subdivision feels like a natural fit, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they develop here,” he said. Fulton Hogan regional manager Anna Sinclair said the purchase was a strategic move for the infrastructure and construction company. “It’s an important step in future-proofing our operations in Central Otago,” she said. “Securing land in the Bannockburn Industrial Subdivision gives us the flexibility and confidence to plan for our long-term needs in a region that continues to grow. “We’re pleased to be part of this development and to support the wider investment in Cromwell’s future.” Fulton Hogan’s specific plans for the site were yet to be confirmed. Council was also harvesting the neighbouring Sandflat Rd block, this week’s council statement said. The future use there was still being decided, with replanting one option, though alternative, higher-value uses were also being explored. Council also assured the public that the nearby motocross track would not be affected with work planned around it. Once clearing was complete, work would begin to prepare the land for development, with the full subdivision expected to take around 10 years to fully take shape. The subdivision marked the beginning of a wider development, with further lots expected to follow, the council said.