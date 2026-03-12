Rehearsing for their roles in the Clyde Theatre Group’s production of Death of a Doornail are (rear, from left) Jody Payne, Hayden Sinclair, Lisa Hoskin, Michael Low and (in front) Marion Low and Rachel O’Connell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Clyde Theatre Group is bringing live theatre to the stage once more this month when it presents Death of a Doornail, by Lee Mueller.

Clyde Theatre Group producer Carol Haig said the fast-paced comedy murder mystery was not initially on their radar.

However, she thought the play was fantastic and and took it to a meeting to discuss options.

While it was not one they were planning to discuss, it was decided to go ahead with it, she said.

The witty ‘‘drawing-room’’ whodunit promised an evening of sharp dialogue, colourful characters and plenty of twists.

Eccentric millionaire Albert Doornale suddenly disappears and suspicions run high. With a house full of questionable guests and more than a few secrets simmering beneath the surface, everyone becomes a suspect.

Was it greed? Revenge? Romance? Or something else?

The play will be performed at the Clyde Memorial Hall from March 21-28.