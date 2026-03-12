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The Clyde Theatre Group is bringing live theatre to the stage once more this month when it presents Death of a Doornail, by Lee Mueller.
Clyde Theatre Group producer Carol Haig said the fast-paced comedy murder mystery was not initially on their radar.
However, she thought the play was fantastic and and took it to a meeting to discuss options.
While it was not one they were planning to discuss, it was decided to go ahead with it, she said.
The witty ‘‘drawing-room’’ whodunit promised an evening of sharp dialogue, colourful characters and plenty of twists.
Eccentric millionaire Albert Doornale suddenly disappears and suspicions run high. With a house full of questionable guests and more than a few secrets simmering beneath the surface, everyone becomes a suspect.
Was it greed? Revenge? Romance? Or something else?
The play will be performed at the Clyde Memorial Hall from March 21-28.