IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Posters have gone up around Alexandra and Clyde as the search continues for missing Central Otago man Wayne Hammond - two weeks after he was last seen.

The police issued posters following an appeal from the 50-year-old’s family and employer last week describing his disappearance as ‘‘harrowing’’ and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Hammond left his Henderson Dr home in Alexandra about 7.30am on November 1 in his work vehicle, a 1999 white/silver Mitsubishi Challenger 4WD with ‘‘RockGas’’ on the side.

The vehicle was found in the car park underneath the Clyde Bridge, at the start of the Clyde-Alexandra track, about 3pm that afternoon.

It sparked a large-scale search with a police dive squad concentrating their efforts on the stretch of the Clutha River between the Clyde Dam and the Clyde Bridge.

Yesterday a police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.

Anyone who can help is asked to please contact police via 105.

jared.morgan@alliedpress.co.nz