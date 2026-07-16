Riders line up at the gate during training, preparing for the UCI BMX World Championships in Brisbane. PHOTO: CROMWELL BMX CLUB

A dozen young Cromwell BMX riders are set to represent the region at the UCI BMX World Championships in Brisbane later this month.

It is the largest group the Cromwell BMX Club has ever sent to the world championships — a reflection of both the club’s rapid growth and the strength of community support behind its youngest riders.

Club president Mouse James said sending 12 riders to the world championships highlighted how far the club had come in recent years.

What began as a small, grassroots group had grown into a thriving club for young riders and their families. Membership had surged, particularly among younger children discovering BMX for the first time.

"Seeing so many of our young riders reach this level is incredibly special," he said.

Members of the Cromwell BMX Club ready and raring for the upcoming BMX championships in Brisbane later this month. Back row (from left): Quinn Lindsay, Carter Symons, Keryn Hegan, Liam King, Lockie McElhinney, Danny McElhinney. Front row: Cooper Rushbrook, Isla Reid, Archie Walker, Noah Lindsay, Frank Waters (Absent, Kyran Tait). PHOTO: CROMWELL BMX CLUB

"Representing your country and your community is a special achievement at any age. These kids have been training on some pretty cold winter days, which will definitely make Brisbane feel that much sweeter."

The local community had rallied around its young riders with local businesses, families and volunteers all playing a key role in the club’s ongoing success.

Community effort had ranged from fundraising efforts to track maintenance and travel support, he said.

The club’s coach Dylan Rushbrook said the size of this year’s team was huge for Cromwell.

"It is absolutely massive for the club, having so many young riders making it to this level.

"Never before has the club had so many going to the World Championships.

Kyran Tait (absent during team photo). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"In the past there have been one or two go, so to have 12 is just incredible."

He said the excitement around the club had been building steadily.

"The excitement levels have definitely gone up a few notches since the uniforms arrived. It is definitely getting real and will be an amazing experience to ride the track which is hosting BMX racing at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics."

The team would get their first go at the track on July 20 and 21 for official practice. Racing officially runs from July 22 to 25 and the Cromwell riders will be in action every day.

The Cromwell BMX Club hoped the success of these 12 riders would inspire even more young people to give BMX a try when the season started up again in October, he said.

carys.trotter@alliedmedia.co.nz