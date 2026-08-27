NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel is challenging bakers to enter the 2026 Legendary Sausage Roll Competition. Photo: Supplied

New Zealand’s search for the country’s best and tastiest sausage roll is back, with the Bakel’s Legendary Sausage Roll Competition returning for its third instalment.

Sausage rolls are the second biggest-selling item in New Zealand bakeries, and have become a firm favourite for any time of day. Bakeries around New Zealand have been invited to enter and go head-to-head against their peers.

NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel, said the competition was about pushing New Zealand’s sausage rolls on to the world stage.

“A well-formed flavoursome sausage roll is not only a thing of beauty in a pie warmer, but it is the answer to so many snack or meal options.

“We want to work towards producing sausage rolls that will be talked about everywhere. And the best way to achieve that is to judge them against their peers.”

For past winners, they can personally vouch for the impact the roll recognition had for them.

Patrick Lam, of Patrick’s Pie Group in Tauranga, took out the inaugural award in 2020 and saw a significant lift in sales as a result.

Auckland’s Samraksmey So of Rosedale Bakery claimed the second title in 2023. His winning sausage roll had another moment in the spotlight after he went on to win the 2025 Bakels Supreme Pie Awards, with sales returning to the same heights as his first win, resulting in over 50kg of sausage meat needed daily.

The sausage roll competition draws on the legacy of the Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards, a contest that began 28 years ago with the goal of elevating the Kiwi pie to world class standards. It also looks to give countries like the UK a run for its money too, hoping to give the spotlight to talented NZ bakers and “set out to change the humble Kiwi pie.”

Entries are now open for the 2026 Legendary Sausage Roll Competition, with Kiwi bakers encouraged to put their best roll to the test. Photo: Supplied

Mr Kersel is hoping New Zealand can top what’s happened across the Tasman, where Australia’s Best Sausage Roll competition attracted 1500 entries from 200 bakeries last year.

“Let’s make our mark with record-breaking entries and put our Legendary Sausage Roll in the global spotlight. We can do this New Zealand,” he said.

The awards exist to encourage ongoing creativity and innovation within the baking industry, while celebrating genuine Kiwi classic cuisine, the traditional sausage roll.

Bakeries wanting to take part can register online at pieawards.nz, with entries closing September 11.

There’s no cost to enter, and anyone needing a hand with the process can reach out to their local NZ Bakels representative.

Judging will be in early October, with the winner crowned sausage roll legend soon after.