One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash near Clyde in Central Otago this morning.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash, on Springvale Rd near Letts Gully Rd, shortly after 9am.

Police initially said serious injuries had been reported, but in an update about 11:10am they confirmed one person was found dead at the scene.

Hato Hone St John said two other people sustained moderate injuries. One of them was taken to Dunstan Hospital.

The road is closed and diversions are in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The Central Otago District Council earlier said black ice was starting to form on roads around the district.

"Caution is advised around Alexandra/ Earnscleugh areas at this stage, but we expect it to affect other areas too. "

The council urged motorists to reduce speed and increase following distances.

— Allied Media