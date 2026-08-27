An Alexandra plumbing apprentice is set to head to the national stage after claiming the regional title in an industry that needs young talent now more than ever.

Theo Cover, 19, a third-year apprentice at Foleys Plumbing Ltd, has been awarded the inaugural Apprentice Young Plumber of the Year title at the southern regional final, held in Queenstown.

He will now travel to Hamilton on October 14 to compete against the country’s best young plumbing talent for the national title.

“Entering it, I felt confident enough in my skills and what I’ve learnt so far,” he said, having spent a good portion of his study time memorising and practising the practical knowledge part of the competition.

The Queenstown final ran through the evening, starting at 5.30pm and finishing at 8.30pm.

Mr Cover started the competition like many — coming off the back of a full day’s work in the industry.

Competitors were tested on tasks that ranged from basic plumbing problems to heat pump and water cylinder installation, accuracy and recalling technical information under pressure.

“You treat it like you would in a real world scenario,” Mr Cover said.

“A big part of it is just making sure you can respond under pressure and think on the spot. That was one part of the competition I liked — being able to learn from others as well and watch how they approached the challenges.”

A big drawcard was also the gear and prizes on offer. Winners received tools worth thousands of dollars. This year’s national prize pool included over $4000 in new tools and equipment.

Mr Cover said he was excited by both the prizes and networking opportunities Hamilton would bring.

Living in Alexandra with his parents and two brothers, Mr Cover said he had always wanted to work in the trades, though he had taken a different path from his father and brothers, who were all trained electricians.

He did work experience with Foleys Plumbing at 15, as part of Dunstan High School’s work experience programme, before landing an apprenticeship with the company at 17, where he has been ever since.

The 2026 competition marks the first year the Apprentice Young Plumber of the Year category has run, open to first-, second- and third-year plumbing apprentices nationwide.

Competitors advance through branch events to eight regional finals, with each regional winner earning a place at the national final in Hamilton.

Mr Cover’s win comes as the industry grapples with a sharp decline in national plumber numbers. RNZ reported this month that New Zealand is heading towards a critical shortage of plumbers, with fewer than 20% of businesses taking on new apprentices.

Master Plumbers chief executive Greg Wallace said only 17% of the industry takes on apprentices and “fundamentally that is the problem”.

Experienced tradespeople seeking further work opportunities in Australia is another key reason for the decline in numbers.

Mr Cover, who was aware of the shortage, saw it as more reason than ever to stay in New Zealand and build his career here. He believed there was room for genuine growth in the industry, both in Central Otago and further afield as demand for the trade continued to rise.

He said he had no intention of leaving Central Otago anytime soon.

His focus beyond the next round of competition is simple: keep learning from mentors and building on his skills, continue growing a strong reputation with clients and local community connections, then one day starting a plumbing company of his own.