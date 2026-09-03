After delivering a significant part of the funding, Otago’s community-owned philanthropic trust has toured a Cromwell facility it helped to create.

The Cromwell Menzshed was one of several community projects on show this week as Otago Community Trust trustees visited a handful of funded developments across the region to see the community impact of their support first-hand.

The Menzshed visit came the day after the trust’s annual public meeting in Cromwell; trustees were taken around several funded projects as part of their wider tour.

Cromwell Menzshed secretary Russell Fowler said the visit was an important step in understanding how the funds would extend to the broader community “which should make it easier to understand the outcomes of further applications from other Menzsheds within their region’’.

“Showing that by providing support to a Menzshed will have far-reaching outcomes for the whole community.”

Cromwell Menzshed chairman Neville Hucklebridge said having the trustees see the finished space in person meant a great deal.

“It’s a wonderful achievement for everyone,” he said.

He was “very pleased that the trust gets to see how we have put everything into action and the milestones we’ve reached, that they can see just how valuable and important the space is for everyone.”

The shed, which officially opened last month after an eight-year journey, was given a $120,000 grant.

The wider project cost more than $200,000, largely made up from community support including volunteers, donors, suppliers.

Building Construction Industry Training Organisation Southern Lakes area manager Andy Kilsby said projects like the Cromwell Menzshed reflected exactly what community funding should achieve.

“This is what the trust is all about,” he said.

“There’s so much dynamism and change in the community here and it’s great to see growth in the region.”

He said a core part of the grants were about empowering the community, helping create “spill-on effects that benefit the entire area”.

The Cromwell Menzshed, now with over 60 members, is catching up on the lengthy list of community projects and jobs that piled up while the organisation awaited a move-in date for the new space.

Otago Community Trust grants manager Sue Stewart said visits such as the trust’s were rewarding for everyone involved.

“It’s really satisfying for OCT staff and board to see the good work all our wonderful ‘not for profit’ groups do for communities in Otago seeing where our funding goes — decision makers and trustees generally only get to read applications.

“Seeing the finished project is a good reminder of why we do what we do.”

Beyond its everyday use, the multi-purpose shed’s design meant it could also serve the wider community in a crisis, with the means to function as a relief centre in a natural disaster or emergency, being largely self sufficient and equipped to charge vehicles.

Long-time members Mike Hedges and Martin Morrison have been involved with the group since its earliest days, working on community projects.

They were currently finishing signage for local bike trails and student seating for Cromwell College.

“It’s always been a great place that gives us so much,” Mr Hedges said.

“I’ve never been good at sitting still, and here you feel like you’re making a difference and you can give back.

“It’s a space and part of the community that will always of be use for everyone.”

carys.trotter@alliedmedia.co.nz