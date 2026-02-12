The SH8/8B intersection near Dead Mans Point, where road resurfacing is under way. PHOTO: NZTA

Work affecting a major highway in Central Otago is under way and travellers are advised to prepare for delays.

Resurfacing work is planned at the intersection of State Highways 8 and 8B, alongside the Clutha River/ Mata-Au, near Dead Mans Point this month.

A spokesman for the New Zealand Transport Agency said the work would take place from February 9-20 and begin with the milling/removal of the existing asphalt surface and then move to laying new asphalt.

The work was scheduled to happen daily from 9pm to 6am, Sundays to Thursdays.

‘‘During these times it will mean a single-lane closure and road users being asked to stop on demand.’’

This work is weather-dependent and if the schedule had to change, notification would be provided.

‘‘We thank people in advance for their patience and understanding as we complete this work to upgrade this intersection for all those who use it.’’

Road users can stay up to date by using NZTA’s Journey Planner site.