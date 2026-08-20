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‘Never seen anything like it’: Sickness rips through southern schools

East Taieri School teacher Rachel Phillips with the only eight children out of her Room 1 class of 29 who have not been off school because of illness in the last few weeks. Photo: Linda Robertson
East Taieri School teacher Rachel Phillips with the only eight children out of her Room 1 class of 29 who have not been off school because of illness in the last few weeks. Photo: Linda Robertson
East Taieri School teacher Rachel Phillips with the only eight children out of her Room 1 class of 29 who have not been off school because of illness in the last few weeks. Photo: Linda Robertson
Nic Duff
Nic Duff
Nic DuffReporter
Thursday, August 20, 2026
Updated, Friday, August 21, 2026
Otago