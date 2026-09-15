North Otago firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire after a car blaze spread to nearby grassland.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a water pump and tanker from the Weston brigade were fighting the blaze in rural Five Forks on Tuesday.

They were called to the scene at 2.50pm after reports of a car fire.

When they arrived, they found the burn had spread to nearby vegetation and was burning across 750sqm.

Firefighters were still on scene late on Tuesday afternoon battling the blaze.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz