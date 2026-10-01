The Oamaru Coffee Riders are riding high.

The group hosts social bike rides around the Waitaki district which culminate in a cuppa at the end.

They attract between eight and 12 people on most rides, group member Amy Flottmann said.

“There’s a really good core group of people that go along most of the time and then there’s been a few newbies that come and go.”

The group rides twice a week — Thursdays and Saturdays — and they mix up their route each time.

“The Thursday ride always starts at the [Oamaru Public] Gardens, but the Saturday ride can start from pretty much anywhere and then they go everywhere.”

She described the group as “cruisy, relaxed riding”.

“We’re not racing along at super speeds.”

The group would stop to make sure no one was left behind, she said.

Ms Flottmann loved the social aspect of the group.

“The coffee afterwards is always great.”

The group was “always keen on anyone wanting to come along” and would welcome any newcomers.

Ms Flottmann entered the Gravel in Paradise series earlier this year and won a new Italian-made 3T Primo gravel bike valued at $11,000 after her name was randomly drawn from more than 600 entries.

It was donated by series sponsor Euro Cycling and owner Darien Rush.