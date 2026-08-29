SUBSCRIBERNorth OtagoCommunity gets together to install ‘vital’ defibrillator at Oamaru Rowing ClubThe community behind the installation of the defibrillator at the Oamaru Rowing Club. (Left to right) back row: Kaiah Rawson, Melissa Smith (Total Wellbeing), Murray Elliott (president Wairareka Valley Lions Club), Miles Koberstien (Rotary Club of Oamaru), Logan Docherty (Oamaru Rowing Club coach), Anabel King, Milly Paterson. Front row: Bridget Spittle, Evie Mitchell, Bailey Pearson, Charlie Burnett. Photo: Supplied.Charley-Kai JohnBureau chief - OamaruSaturday, August 29, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO