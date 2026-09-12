Bike ramps could be added to the skatepark in Waikouaiti but only if existing equipment is “treated with care”, a community organisation says.

A fence is also being erected at the Waikouaiti skatepark to stop bikers riding mud into it.

Progress of the Waikouaiti Area (Powa) community engagement manager Sonya Billyard said they had received a “disappointing” report that the skate ramps at the park had been moved “once again”.

This time they were shunted over to the rose garden and used as a bike jump.

“This is concerning for two reasons. Firstly, moving the skate grind ramps is causing damage to the equipment, meaning it may no longer be available for skaters to use.

“Secondly, our heritage roses could be damaged by the ramps or bikes.”

Ms Billyard was writing in Powa’s September community news edition.

Users of the skatepark have been reminded to make sure all equipment stays within the area “at all times”.

Bikes were also being ridden through the nearby grass with dirt being spread on the skatepark.

Ms Billyard said a fence was now being installed to keep the area clean and safe.

“We want our tamariki to enjoy bikes, scooters and the skatepark, and we would love to add bike ramps in the future.

“However, this can only happen if everyone plays their part in looking after the existing equipment and our gardens.”