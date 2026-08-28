Voting opens next week for Bird of the Year and in the Waitaki district some hope this year will be the year the world’s smallest penguin makes it big.

Oamaru Penguins is the campaign manager for little penguins (kororā) in this year’s Forest & Bird competition.

The competition raises awareness of native wildlife, their habitats and the threats they face, including the arrival of the H5 bird flu strain in New Zealand.

“Kororā may be the world’s smallest penguin, but they have huge character and an even bigger place in the hearts of New Zealanders,” campaign manager Cyndi Christensen said.

“This campaign is about celebrating their charm while reminding people that every vote helps put native birds, coastal habitats and conservation work in the spotlight.”

As part of the campaign, the team at Oamaru’s Waterfront Rd colony will be raising awareness with Waddle Wednesday, when they will be inviting residents across the Waitaki district to waddle and share videos of their waddling, and Science Sunday, when a fact about kororā will be shared.

Voting runs until 5pm, September 20, with the winner announced the day after.

Votes can be cast at birdoftheyear.org.nz