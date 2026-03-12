Waikouaiti Rodeo Club president Richard Robinson is ready to welcome all to the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Waikouaiti hosts the National Finals Rodeo tomorrow.

It will be the third time the East Otago club has done so and the first time since 1999.

The day would be extra special as it was also the 60th Waikouaiti Rodeo, club president Richard Robinson said.

‘‘I’m really proud of how the club has pulled together and got on, and hopefully she’s going to be a cracking day.

‘‘As long as the weather plays its part we’re looking forward to a great day and if the weather doesn’t play its part we’re still looking forward to a really, really good day anyway.’’

While they have tried to pretend it is just another rodeo for the club, Mr Robinson admitted this one would be ‘‘just a bit grander’’.

There were ‘‘probably a wee few nerves starting to come up’’ ahead of the big day as well.

‘‘But we’re pretty confident we’ve got things looking really good and things are pretty well organised.’’

The Waikouaiti community was eagerly awaiting the event, he said.

‘‘There’s always a little bit of excitement building.

‘‘There is a bit of a murmur going around I think and we’re looking forward to hopefully having a pretty good day out there.’’

The top-eight competitors in the open and rookie overall standings in each of the eight events — bareback bronco riding, saddle bronco riding, rope and tie, barrel race, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping and bull riding — have qualified for the national finals.

‘‘You don’t get all the best of the best in New Zealand riding against each other for titles every day.

‘‘This is where they really put it all on the line.’’

Among those vying for a title will be Waikouaiti Rodeo Club committee member Ryan Adam.

In 2025 he became just the second cowboy to win both the rookie and open steer wrestling titles and is looking to go back-to-back in the latter.

He sits atop the open standings with $3269.90 in prize money — almost $730 clear of second place.

Mr Robinson will also be among the action — as Festus the Clown.

North Island cowboy Will Potts leads the all-round cowboy standings while Kate Hughes, of Fairlie, leads in the overall cowgirl standings.

The National Finals Rodeo begins at 10am at the Waikouaiti Sports Ground.