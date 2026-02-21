PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Winning the Southland Dahlia Show’s champion of champions title for her striking trio of Ruskin Andrea dahlias was a more than 20-year labour of love for firsttime winner Helen Spain.

Winning the premiere accolade for producing a tier one dahlia had eluded her for many years until she was awarded the award at the St Stephen’s Presbyterian Church hall in Invercargill last Saturday, she said.

Judges said her blemish-free, generously sized and vibrant pink blooms stood out among the 250-plus entries on display at the Invercargill floral show.

Mrs Spain said tending to her small dahlia garden over the years had brought her much joy. She will represent the Southland Dahlia Circle at the Gore and Southland Dahlia Show this weekend.