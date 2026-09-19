Display cases and mannequins will be bought for the Waitaki Museum using up to $7000 from a special fund established in memory of a well-known teacher.

Councillors approved releasing the money from the Basil Jamieson fund this week.

The fund’s income stems from a charitable trust which was established in 2014 following Mr Jamieson’s death in 2012.

He worked as a teacher and principal at schools across the district for several years, including Oamaru North School, Weston School, Oamaru South School, Duntroon School and Casa Nova School.

Cr Dan Lewis said he knew Mr Jamieson and it was “really nice to see this money being used in this way”.

One of the purposes of the memorial fund was to purchase exhibits for the museum, arts, culture and libraries manager Chloe Searle said in the report requesting councillors approve the release of the funding.

The trust has also supported the Forrester Gallery and Waitaki District Libraries.