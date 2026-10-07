Most voters in the Waitaki electorate do not know the names of their general election candidates, including the incumbent MP, a new poll has revealed.

While sitting Waitaki MP Miles Anderson holds a strong lead over other candidates going into next month’s election, only 46% of the 400 people polled by the New Zealand Taxpayers Union recognised his name.

Labour candidate Damian O'Connor had 24% name recognition, NZ First’s Michael Laws had 21% and Act NZ’s Sean Beamish only 7%.

Polling was conducted between September 18 and September 25 with a sample size of 400 respondents — 320 by phone and 80 by online panel.

In terms of voter support, Mr Anderson was polling at 38%, ahead of Mr O’Connor, who came in second at 18%.

Mr Laws polled at 15%, while 14% were undecided.

Act New Zealand candidate Sean Beamish (4%) and Opportunity Party candidate Helen Tait (2%) have said they are running for the party vote rather than the electorate vote for themselves.

National remained the most popular party in the electorate with 27%, the results of the poll showed.

Labour and Act were tied in second place on 16%, followed by the Green Party (11%) and New Zealand First (7%).

Te Pati Māori and Opportunity both polled at 3%, while 17% were undecided.

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz