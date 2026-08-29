The Network Waitaki Event Centre is proving a hit as more than 60,000 people have visited in the first three months since it opened.

Trustee Deidre Senior said the milestone represented “an incredible number of people” using the facility.

“The myriad of activities that have taken place already in the Network Waitaki Event Centre is vast . . .”

This showcased “not only what an incredible facility it is but what value it has quickly become to our community”.

Mrs Senior said there was also “positive feedback about things that we had hoped for and things that we had never considered”.

“This includes a reduced injury toll in the sports played in the centre, players telling us that there is less wear and tear on their footwear.

“Also that events such as junior netball are now more inclusive of entire families being involved, as the wind chill factor is no longer an issue.”

There was also anecdotal evidence of more spectators going to sporting events, she said.

She and the rest of the trust were working hard to deliver stage two of the project which includes the grandstand for Whitestone Contracting Stadium.

“We do still need more community support though to get this happening sooner rather than later.

“The community is still welcome to contact us if they wish to donate towards stage two, which as well as knowing they are making the project happen they will also see themselves acknowledged on the fabulous art installation in the Doug and Donna Hurst Atrium.”