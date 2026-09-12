Fairies have been moving in to Kurow — and more are on the way.

The Kurow Wetlands Group are ramping up work to establish a “fairy village” at the site.

The space was cleared over the past three months, Kurow Wetlands Group spokeswoman Karen Turner said.

Bushes and “dangerous” willow trees were removed as they did not want children to be in the area when harsh winds caused branches to fall.

A trail would be made and a bridge would be installed, Mrs Turner said.

The Kurow wetlands were in an ideal location as they were accessible from the town and ran along the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail, she said.

Introducing the fairy village was intended to appeal to children and their families.

The group were inspired by seeing other fairy villages around the South Island.

“We just thought what a cool idea.”

A few had already started popping up since the group installed a sign letting the public know what was happening.

A sign has been put in in the wetlands to inform the community. Photo: Nic Duff

Hakataramea Kindergarten would have a planting day and the native plants would come from the native nursery at Waitaki Valley School.

The goal was to have all the planting done before Christmas.

After having the winter off, the group’s working bees were about to begin, Mrs Turner said.

Between 30 hours to 40 hours a week of volunteer work is done for nine months of the year, she said.

“We have really good group of volunteers”

The group worked in with the Duntroon and Otematata wetlands where possible as well, she said.