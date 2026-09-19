A driver walked away unharmed after a crash last weekend.

Heading south on Thames Highway just after 5am on Sunday, the vehicle veered into the northbound lane and collided with a stationary vehicle.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said fatigue appeared to be a contributing factor.

The driver was the sole occupant and there were no injuries.

The crash was still being investigated, Sgt Wilkinson said.

18-year-old Oamaru man was arrested for historic dishonesty offending this week.

He was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle in relation to an incident in Ashburton back in July.

The man will appear in the Ashburton District Court next month.