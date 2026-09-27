An Oamaru woman driving “erratically around town” after getting a feed of KFC was discovered by police to be almost five times over the legal limit for alcohol.

The 33-year-old woman was allegedly driving drunk to KFC on Sunday afternoon, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

On her way back from the restaurant, police received multiple calls from the public about her “driving erratically around town”.

Police stopped her and she underwent breath testing procedures where she recorded a breath alcohol level of 1151mcgs — almost five times over the limit of 250mcgs.

Her car was impounded by police, her licence was suspended for 28 days and she was summoned to to appear in Oamaru District Court charged with drink driving.

On Saturday, police received multiple calls from the public about an allegedly drunk 34-year-old man crossing the centre line and having multiple near misses with other cars along Ronaldsay St in Palmerston, Snr Sgt Notman said.

He eventually stopped and a member of the public went over and took his keys from him until police arrived.

When officers got to the scene, they had the man undergo breath testing procedures where he recorded a breath alcohol level of 692mcgs — almost three times the legal limit.

His licence was suspended and he was also summoned to to appear in Oamaru District Court charged with drink driving.

On Thursday, police stopped a 21-year-old woman who was speeding along at 136kmh in the 100kmh zone

She was driving with a suspended licence, Snr Sgt Notman said.

The woman told officers she was speeding because she was on her way to her ex-partner’s home.

She underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 952mcgs — almost four times over the legal limit.

Police arrested the woman. She was charged for driving on a suspended licence and for drink driving, as well as issued a ticket for the speeding.

The woman was bailed and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz