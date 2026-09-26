The new sports fishing season is due to open next week.

A relatively mild winter and start to spring had set up the region’s rivers and lakes for some good early season fishing, Central South Island Fish & Game said.

But anglers have been reminded that new sport fishing licences were needed from Thursday, when the 2026/27 season starts, coinciding with the first week of school holidays.

Anglers encountered by rangers fishing without a licence are liable for a criminal conviction, forfeiture of equipment and a fine up to $5000.

Licences for children under 11 years old are free to obtain.

A separate sea-run salmon licence is required to fish for sea-run salmon in the Central South Island and North Canterbury Fish & Game regions.

Looking for a fishing spot?

The Waitaki River was a popular spot for opening day with a hive of activity expected near Kurow, which held a large population of brown and rainbow trout, Central South Island Fish & Game said.

Borton’s Pond and the Kakanui River were also hotspots for trout.

The Waitaki lakes had both trout and salmon, while the Mackenzie Basin had the Pukaki and Ōhau canals.

High country waterways such as the Hakataramea and Maerewhenua rivers remain closed until the first Saturday in November to protect spawning rainbow trout and other sensitive fisheries.