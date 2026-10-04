Emergency services were called to a fire at a sleep-out in the Clutha District early on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews and police were alerted to the fire in a train wagon in the New Haven area about 6am.

“When we got there we found a building used as a sleep-out. It's actually described as a train wagon used as a sleep-out, that was well alight,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

“Nobody was in the sleep-out when we arrived, and the fire was extinguished pretty quickly.

“We were just there a little while waiting for the tank to arrive so we could make sure it was totally extinguished before we left it.”

There were no reported injuries, Fenz understood.

Crews from Owaka, Kaka Point and Balclutha attended.

The fire investigator would have “another look” at the site of the fire on Monday because it was “not immediately apparent” what had caused this fire, the spokesperson said.