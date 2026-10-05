The names of the man and two children found dead in South Auckland's Papatoetoe last week have been released.

Police said they were Dahlia Neville, 6, Hunter Neville, 9, and Edward Courtenay James Neville, 40.

The three were family members, police earlier confirmed.

The three were found dead on Thursday, October 1 on Cambridge Tce after a call was received by police about a dead person at the house.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said the investigation into what happened was ongoing on behalf of the Coroner, and it would take time to get answers for the family.

"Our deepest condolences are with their family and friends during this difficult time.

"The whānau are being provided with wrap around support which will continue as we piece together the tragic events."

The scene examination at the house had been completed, and this was handed back to family on Saturday morning, she said/

"We would like to acknowledge the community for their outpouring of support for the family as they come to terms with this tragedy."

"I would also like to thank the many Police staff who have worked tirelessly and continue to work on this difficult investigation."