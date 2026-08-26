Keith Marshall. Photo: Supplied

A former council chief executive is standing in the Oamaru ward by-election.

Keith Marshall was most recently at the forefront of rates protests in the Waitaki district.

Mr Marshall spoke at a rally attended by hundreds as frustrated ratepayers marched to the council building in June to deliver a petition signed by more than 5000 ahead of a 22% hike which was ultimately reduced to 16.9%.

Mr Marshall said he would bring some opposition and parliamentary process to the council, if elected.

He wanted to see transparency and accountability around decision making.

The former Oamaru Hospital chief executive was the first person to publicly confirm they were standing in the upcoming by-election.

The Oamaru ward seat is vacant following the death of long-serving Cr Jim Hopkins.

Mr Marshall said it was not his first “governance rodeo” but it would be his first time as a councillor.

He said he would have to get used to being outvoted if he got in.

He suggested that the more than 5000 people who signed a rates petition meant that councillors no longer had “buy in from the community”.

Nominations opened last week and close on September 17.

The by-election takes place at the end of November.