Mountain Biking North Otago’s fifth annual Funduro was a hit among riders.

Almost 70 riders took part in the event in the Herbert Forest last weekend.

It was “another fantastic event” president Callan Brash said.

“The success of the day was due to the positive atmosphere and amazing trails.

“The competitors were absolutely pumped to challenge themselves on these awesome forest tracks, with people coming from as far afield as Christchurch and Dunedin.

“There are technical and steep areas to keep the stages interesting for every level and it was terrific to see a bunch of local youth participating in the event.”

Among the field was professional enduro rider Winni Goldsbury.

“Having Winni Goldsbury participate — and smash the women’s section — was a huge boom for the event and she’s already vowed to return next year.”

Funduro was designed to be a fun introduction to enduro style competitions, Brash said.

“The emphasis is on generating positive vibes and personal challenge than actual competition.

“Fortunately, the conditions could not have been better.”

He was very thankful for all the sponsors who supported the event.