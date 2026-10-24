“Get in and get it done early” is the advice for voters in this year’s general election.

Advance voting opens on Monday and getting organised early made the whole process easier, Waitaki deputy electorate manager Finn Hunt said.

“Our recommendation is always get in and get it done early.

“It is much easier if you’ve got it out of the way and you’re not trying to rush to a spot on election day.

“Having said that, there’s obviously a lot more election day voting places.”

The Electoral Commission would have 17 advance voting places in the electorate — the third largest by land area in the country — and three teams sent to care homes to collect votes, said Mr Hunt.

There will then be 61 places to vote come Election Day on November 7.

The “EasyVote” card was the best way to simplify the voting process, Mr Hunt said.

Voters might have already received it in the mail, however this year voters could also have it emailed, he said.

“Either have your physical one with you or have the email that came with your EasyVote details handy.

“[For] the team, it’s much simpler for them to get you through there if you’ve got you easy vote card.”

People could still vote without the EasyVote card, however it might take longer as staff would have to search the roll for details, he said.

Mr Hunt encouraged everyone that was eligible to go out and vote.

“It’s important in a democracy for everyone to participate and have their say in the way that the country is run.

“We all pay out taxes so we should take up the right to decide who’s going to be controlling where and what that’s put to use for.

“It’s an important part of the democratic process for everyone to have their say.”

Voters not yet enrolled have until Sunday to do so.

Advance Voting places in Waitaki

Ranfurly

Ranfurly Public Hall, 3 Northland St

Opening hours: Wednesday November 4-Thursday November 5 11am-6pm; Friday November 6 11am-3pm

Palmerston

Waihemo Service Centre, 54 Tiverton St

Opening hours: Wednesday November 4-Friday November 6, 10am-4pm

Oamaru

Oamaru Central (Formerly ANZ Bank building), 7 Coquet St

Opening hours: Monday October 26-Friday November 6 10am-4pm

St Mary’s Anglican Church Hall, 410 Thames Highway

Opening hours: Monday November 2-Tuesday November 3 10.30am-4pm; Wednesday November 4-Thursday November 5 10.30am-6pm

Waimate

Waimate Event Centre, 15 Paul St

Opening hours: Saturday October 31-Friday November 6 11am-4pm

Twizel

Twizel Events Centre, Market Place

Opening hours: Wednesday November 4-Thursday November 5 1.30-6pm; Friday November 6 11.30am-4pm

All above places open on Saturday, November 7, 9am-7pm; more voting places will open for Election Day

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz