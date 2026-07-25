Kia Picanto GT Line By Bob Nettleton While the diminutive Kia Picanto lacks share size, it’s big on things that are more important than ever in today’s new-car world, such as great value for money, fuel consumption and a good new-vehicle warranty. The current iteration of the Picanto underwent a refresh in 2024 and two years on just one model is offered, the $24,490 GT Line. This makes it one of the most affordable Japanese or Korean models sold here, and one of the few that’s free of pseudo urban SUV styling. With its size and agility what you have here is a well-thought-out mini-sized urban hatch, nimble enough to park on a pin. It’s also a U-turn maestro on narrow streets or roads, when one of these tricky manoeuvres is required. They have a nasty habit of occurring when least expected, and can be embarrassing if you get things wrong, with an audience of other road users looking on. With the Picanto the job, except in cases of gross driver incompetence, can be completed quickly and without stress. City-sized hatchbacks are a strong seller overseas, especially in heavily populated places such as the UK and Europe, and here the Picanto is held in high regard. The latest Picanto has developed and retained a solid rather than huge following here. It hits the spot perfectly as a reliable and thrifty urban commuter, and if that is going to be its main use, and little open road running, then it saves buyers from purchasing more car that they actually need. The GT Line looks smart and features the distinctive frontal appearance featuring across most of the current Kia range. Price is the key to survival in the mini-hatch market and this model is no exception. It’s a challenge, with new vehicle costs spiralling upward here, and most other markets around the world. When the GT Line was added to the Picanto catalogue three years ago it retailed for $21,490. Fast forward to 2026, it costs an extra $3k. But then almost every other new car has had these sorts of prices hikes and more over the same period. However, the mini-hatch market segment is more price sensitive than most. A 62kW 1.2-litre four-cylinder motor largely recycled from the previous model is neither a sparkling nor lively performer, and for its asking price you would have to be wildly optimistic to expect more than that. For an engine whose primary workload will be in lower-speed town driving, it’s adequate, and about the best you can expect from an ageing motor. What would be nice is a newer and feistier 1.0-litre turbo used in some Picantos sold in Europe and the UK, but which add to the cost of the car here. You can have this 74kW turbo engine in the top-spec Picanto sold across the Tasman. Here, performance is probably not a sales clincher for most Picanto buyers, who tend to be older and wanting different things from a vehicle of this size, rather than rip-snorting performance. Their priorities are likely to be more focused around versatility, reliability and accessibility, plus a long new-vehicle warranty, and this smallest Kia of all ticks most of these boxes convincingly enough. On balance, most owners will settle for the fair-to-middling performance effort of this stalwart 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor. The dated four-speed automatic is an OK sort of gearbox, but could use an extra ratio or two. Minimal reserves of low-speed pulling power meant the transmission constantly shuffled the gear deck to maintain respectable forward momentum, under load and on steeper hills. While this take on the Picanto fits pretty much into the same footprint as the old model, it does a good job of creating the perception of spaciousness. Rear leg and headroom is tight, and the cabin feels narrow, as expected in a vehicle with such modest dimensions. Modest is a fair descriptor the 200 litres of rear-hatch real estate, but it should be just enough to transport the weekly supermarket shop home. The GT Line is well appointed, starting at ground level with generous 16-inch alloy wheels, and keyless entry is standard, along with LED daytime running lights and fog lamps. Keeping you connected are Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM for full smartphone integration. There’s safety kit aplenty with essentials such as Stability Management with traction control, ABS braking and Brake Assist along with Electronic Braking Distribution. There are six airbags on board plus an additional seventh knee-bolster airbag. Hill-start Assist Control stops the car rolling back for two seconds after the driver takes their foot off the brake pedal. The car is underpinned by an upgraded version of the suspension from the previous model, and treads a tried and true path, with front MacPherson Struts and a torsion beam axle anchoring the rear end. For one of the smallest new cars sold here noise and vibration levels are better than you get with the motor. For it size, the suspension does most things well, tracking confidently around tight corners, even when pushed through these at a reasonably brisk clip, and body roll is well contained. Both the ride and road holding of Kias these days are up several notches from a few years ago, and that’s evident in the latest Picanto. However, I was less enamoured with the weighting of the steering, which is a bit light and vague for my liking, but nothing some smart steering tuning wouldn’t remedy. Rating out of 10: Performance 6, Handling 6, Build quality 6, Comfort 6, Space 6, Styling 7, Fuel economy; on-road test average consumption 6.6L/100km, Value for money 7, Safety, ANCAP crash rating, not rated, Price, $24,490, Warranty five years or 150,000km, whichever comes first, provided the vehicle is serviced at a Kia dealer. Overall points out of 10: 6.5