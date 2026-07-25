It was disappointing to read the incorrect assertions of correspondent Keith Marshall in the latest edition of the Oamaru Mail (Friday 17 July). Mr Marshall incorrectly claims I have publicly supported the Waitaki District Council’s rates rise. I absolutely have not. I met Mr Marshall and a group of concerned residents on July 13 to hear their views, during this meeting I specifically told them I was not happy with the rates rise. Prior to this meeting I have been in regular contact with Minister [Simon] Watts’ office to discuss possible ways of reducing the rates burden for Waitaki’s ratepayers. At no point in meeting Mr Marshall and his group, or in any of my public statements regarding WDC rates have I supported such a large increase. I agreed to take their views to the Minister. I am concerned for our large population of elderly and other residents on fixed incomes who are struggling to deal with the added pressure the WDC’s rates rise puts on household budgets. My staff and I have been working with people in our community to assist with applying for rates rebates and to make sure any assistance people are entitled to comes their way. If people want help with this, they can visit my office, Age Concern, or the WDC itself. My view is all councils must do their utmost for their communities to limit increased cost of living pressure. I would like to see WDC take a very stringent look at its books and ensure every cent of expenditure is genuinely needed to provide necessary services for our community. Sticking to budgets and spending wisely over the past decade could have helped the WDC and its ratepayers considerably. Waitaki MP Miles Anderson So, Waitaki District Council prefers amalgamation with councils to the north, rather than with self-aggrandising (my word) Dunedin. Hmm. Let me remind you Oamaru scored a win in the unwelcome consolidation of councils back in 1989 viz the new Waitaki District Council subsumed Palmerston Borough Council and Waihemo County Council and began a less than cordial arrangement over lording the people and lands of its large rural neighbour, Waitaki County. If Waitaki’s preference were to prevail then maybe it’s time for Waihemo and Palmerston to be set free. After all, the Kakanui and Horse Ranges provide a natural boundary. Is that not so? Put it to the residents down there, I say. Graeme Chesney Kakanui