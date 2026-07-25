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Licence to volunteer: Bond among volunteers thanked for dedicated service at rest home

Harbour View Rest Home volunteers (from left) Melanie Mackey, Peter James Bond, Kerrie Duff, Gary Ross and Rebecca Amy with their volunteer appreciation certificates. Acknowledged but absent: Ann Piner, Waitaki Boys\\' High School, David Beattle and Ralph Sherwood. Photo: Supplied
Harbour View Rest Home volunteers (from left) Melanie Mackey, Peter James Bond, Kerrie Duff, Gary Ross and Rebecca Amy with their volunteer appreciation certificates. Acknowledged but absent: Ann Piner, Waitaki Boys\\' High School, David Beattle and Ralph Sherwood. Photo: Supplied
Harbour View Rest Home volunteers (from left) Melanie Mackey, Peter James Bond, Kerrie Duff, Gary Ross and Rebecca Amy with their volunteer appreciation certificates. Acknowledged but absent: Ann Piner, Waitaki Boys' High School, David Beattle and Ralph Sherwood. Photo: Supplied
Jules Chin
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Otago|North Otago
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