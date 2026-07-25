Licence to volunteer: Bond among volunteers thanked for dedicated service at rest home

Former court manager Peter James Bond was among a group of volunteers celebrated for their “dedicated service” and the “positive impacts” they bring to residents at the Harbour View Rest Home. Harbour View hosted a special Volunteer Appreciation morning tea this month, where owners, residents, volunteers and staff came together to honour the dedicated individuals who generously give their time, talents, and friendship. Harbour View facility manager Shirley George said a special highlight of the celebration was the recognition of Mr Bond, 75, who was officially honoured by Volunteer South Waitaki for his outstanding community service during National Volunteer Week. “Peter is a proud father of three and grandfather of six. He has dedicated himself to volunteering since 2012 and has become a much-loved member of the Harbour View family. “Known for his gentle nature and caring heart, Peter regularly accompanies residents on morning walks, shares conversations over a cup of tea and offers companionship to those who value his friendship,” she said. The recognition reflected not only his years of dedicated service but also the positive impact volunteers had within the Harbour View community, Mrs George said. She thanked every volunteer for their “unwavering commitment”. “Our volunteers are truly the heart of Harbour View — their kindness, patience and willingness to serve bring joy, comfort and companionship to our residents every day. “Peter’s well-deserved recognition is a wonderful reminder of the difference volunteers make, and we are incredibly grateful to every person who gives so freely of their time and compassion. “Your contribution enriches lives in ways that words cannot fully express,” she said. Throughout the year, Harbour View’s volunteers assist with activities, music, pet therapy, games, crafts, outings, gardening, celebrations, one-on-one visits and many other opportunities that help residents remain socially connected and engaged. Mrs George said residents spoke warmly of the friendships they had formed, many describing volunteer visits as a highlight of their week. juliana.chin@oamarumail.co.nz