North Otago Rugby honoured “a true servant of our game” last weekend.

Former player Samisoni “Sammy” Talanoa was remembered with a moment of silence before each of the union’s four home games on Saturday.

Talanoa died aged 69 last week when his car went off Holmes Wharf.

He had deep ties within the local rugby community having played for and coached at Excelsior, as well as making 36 appearances for North Otago.

Talanoa’s son Chris and his son-in-law Joe Mamea, both former North Otago representatives, presented the Heartland team with their jerseys pregame.

Grandsons Ilai and Quinn then delivered the match ball on to the field.

In a social media post, the union said Talanoa was “forever part of the North Otago Rugby family”.

“Sam was also one of the early Tongans to make Oamaru and North Otago home, helping pave the way for the Pacific community that would grow here and leaving a lasting legacy well beyond the rugby field.

“His impact will continue through the people, families and communities he touched, from Excelsior Rugby Club to the provincial jersey, to the Oamaru Pacific Island Community and through the generations that follow.

“Thank you, Sam, for everything you gave to our game, our community and the people around you.

“Our love and condolences are with Sam’s family, loved ones and all those who knew and cherished him.”