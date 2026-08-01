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Musical Theatre Oamaru alumni celebrate 70 years

At the Oamaru Opera House is Ann Willetts holding a photo when she was on stage for Musical Theatre Oamaru\\'s 1967 production of \\'Rose Marie\\', and the programme for the production of Cats in 2009, both shows she was a cast member in. Photo: Supplied
At the Oamaru Opera House is Ann Willetts holding a photo when she was on stage for Musical Theatre Oamaru\\'s 1967 production of \\'Rose Marie\\', and the programme for the production of Cats in 2009, both shows she was a cast member in. Photo: Supplied
At the Oamaru Opera House is Ann Willetts holding a photo when she was on stage for Musical Theatre Oamaru's 1967 production of 'Rose Marie', and the programme for the production of Cats in 2009, both shows she was a cast member in. Photo: Supplied
Jules Chin
Jules Chin
Jules ChinReporter
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Otago|North Otago
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