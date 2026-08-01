Musical Theatre Oamaru alumni celebrate 70 years

Hitting the boards again - former stalwarts of Musical Theatre Oamaru (MTO) are back in town, and on stage, to celebrate the society’s upcoming 70th anniversary. MTO president Melissa Yockney said as part of its anniversary celebrations, the society, formerly known as the Oamaru Operatic Society, was inviting former members from every era of the society's history to reconnect at a special anniversary reunion on Saturday, August 8 that also includes a ticket to the anniversary performance of Through the Years: The Songs That Shaped Us. Ms Yockney said the show would feature “a few familiar faces” in cameo roles including Oamaru’s own Ann Willetts who was last on stage in 2009 when she played Grizabella in Cats, and sang back-up vocals in 2018 for the show Mamma Mia. "Ann first joined us in 1965 making her involvement 61 years long which seems pretty epic. “If you've ever sung, danced, acted, played in the orchestra, worked backstage, painted scenery, sewn costumes, poured cups of tea or volunteered in some other way with MTO, now is the time to come home”. Ms Yockney said the reunion was about about reconnecting the people who have built the society over the past 70 years. “Families have shared productions across generations, and countless volunteers have given their time to make the magic happen,” she said. Since its founding in 1956, MTO has presented an extraordinary range of productions, creating opportunities for performers, musicians, technicians and volunteers, while entertaining audiences throughout the Waitaki district. This reunion is a chance to celebrate those people and the legacy we have all created together, Ms Yockney said. She said the gathering would begin at 4pm, giving past members the “opportunity to catch up with old friends, share memories and reminisce about productions”, followed by a celebratory dinner before attending the anniversary performance of Through the Years: The Songs That Shaped Us together. She encouraged early booking for the reunion event to “avoid disappointment”. Ms Yockney said Mrs Willetts would be part of the backing vocals but also with “a very special cameo on stage”. Former leading lady Mrs Willetts said it was “pretty amazing” to be performing again for the “special” show. "After all these years, when you think you’re finished and suddenly you’re back on stage in the limelight again, it’s pretty incredible,” she said. While there were various iterations of the society, it was officially formed as the Oamaru Operatic and Musical Society in 1956. Mrs Willetts, now “nearing her 80s” has been involved with the society since her teenage years and was cast in many productions over the years including Rose Marie, Pink Champagne, Oklahoma!, Chess and The Wizard of Oz. She said it was great to be back on stage with other current MTO cast, such as Sonya Creedy and Krissy McGeown, whom she had shared the stage with in Cats, and with the “many new young” cast. “It’s fantastic they’re all involved. It’s like one big family and everybody seems to get behind each other, which is lovely too. They support each other in every way they can. "It’s lovely being back amongst them. It’s like I’ve never really been away,” she said. The seasoned performer hoped the show would be “well-supported”. “These young kids have been practising so hard, they deserve a good audience and I hope they do get it.” Mrs Willetts said she was “very excited” to attend the reunion gathering and hoped there would be a “few surprises with people coming out of the woodwork”. Former MTO alumni and Oamaru Mail reporter Rosa Studholme will return home for the anniversary reunion. "I’m looking forward to seeing the show and members I have performed with and enjoying some of the songs from over the years. "The MTO was a real vibrant, and fun, and inclusive place where you could just go along and really enjoy yourself and be part of something pretty special,” Mrs Studholme said. She said it was a “total life highlight” when she was cast as Éponine in the society’s 2010 production of Les Miserables, with a reviewer at the time noting her performance of the song, I Love Him, as a highlight of the show. Now based in Methven she is currently involved in an upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat for the Methven Theatre Company, “it’s quite cool” she said, that her 10-year-old daughter Elsie Watson was also part of the production. Mrs Studholme said she was looking forward to catching up with other former MTO cast and crew, and Oamaru Mail alumni, including Jeff Bell, Matt Smith, Fleur Cogle and Megan Gnad, at the reunion. Tickets for the anniversary reunion dinner, including attendance at the anniversary performance, are available from the Oamaru Opera House. jules.chin@oamarumail.co.nz