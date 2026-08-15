Te Pākihi o Maru is hoping a new pedestrian crossing will help keep its students safe.

The new crossing was painted on Torridge St just outside the school last week.

Te Pākihi o Maru asked the council to install it due to safety concerns, principal Stacey Honeywill said.

“This is street is so busy at drop off and pick up times and without a crossing sometimes kids were just running out on to the street.”

She also hoped the crossing would act as reminder to drivers of the 30kmh speed limit at the start and end of a school day.

The crossing was painted last week.