Oamaru may not be the sunniest place in New Zealand — but the North Otago town is recording an average of 2192 hours of sunshine a year, new statistics have revealed.

Stats NZ figures had Oamaru 15th out of 30 sites in the country over the last decade for annual sunshine hours.

Oamaru was just above Akaroa and narrowly below Masterton — and came 10th out of the South Island sites on the list.

The Tasman town of Richmond was top of the meteorological table, averaging 2,682 hours.

Oamaruvians can count themselves lucky they don’t live in Balclutha, which was bottom with just 1,686 hours.