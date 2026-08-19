A by-election will take place at the end of November to fill the Waitaki District Council seat left vacant by death of councillor Jim Hopkins, of Oamaru. Nominations opened on Thursday this week, the council announced. Cr Hopkins was first elected to the Oamaru ward in 2007 and remained in office until his death, aged 79, last month. The by-election would use first past the post (FPP) system of voting, with the candidate receiving the highest number of votes elected, and would take place on November 27, the council said. The by-election would be managed and overseen by Electionz.com. In the last local elections, in October, 15 people stood for six vacant seats. Cr Hopkins finished fourth in the Oamaru ward in October, receiving 2419 votes. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at the Oamaru Opera House, where friends, family and colleagues will remember Cr Hopkins and his contribution to public life and New Zealand. The service starts at 10am.