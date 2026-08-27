Reports of a gun drawn by a man while his associates “smashed up” vehicles sparked an early hours Armed Offenders Squad callout in Oamaru.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to a South Hill address about 1am on Friday after reports a group of men had damaged vehicles at the property during multiple visits in the night.

“The group made verbal threats towards the victim at the address, and on their last visit to the address, a male has presented a firearm at the victim while his associates continued to smash up the vehicles,” Sgt Lee said.

The men were known to the victim and the incident was captured on CCTV, he said.

The group left the scene in vehicle which police located at a Burn St address, and the Dunedin Armed Offenders Squad and police negotiation team were deployed.

Sgt Lee said a 24-year-old man was arrested, charged with intentional damage, commission of a crime with firearm and unlawful carry (possession of firearm).

The man was held in police custody and expected to appear in Oamaru District Court on Friday morning.

Inquiries were ongoing into the other members of the group.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz