After nearly two decades, Jason Walker has hung up his firefighter jacket.

He finished a 19-year career at the Otematata Volunteer Fire Brigade last month.

His entire career was spent with the same brigade and included five years as chief fire officer.

Mr Walker told the Oamaru Mail it was very rewarding to lend a helping hand to those in Otematata.

“Being part of a small community brigade, we tend to be looking after people we know rather than strangers.

“It’s a very personal thing at times — you do your best for your neighbours.”

He started as an 18-year-old and felt now was the right time to step away.

“It was time to make time for myself, really.”

Mr Walker loved “getting involved in the community” as part of the job.

“I remember teaching kids that were [in Otematata] on holiday — might’ve been a long weekend or something — teaching them CPR with a mannequin.

“They were mad keen to have a go which was really cool to see.

“That was good fun.”

Being a holiday destination also presented a challenge for the Otematata brigade.

There were only 180 fulltime residents living in the town but during the holiday period over summer there could be nearly 2000 people, Mr Walker said.

“Our call numbers skyrocket through the summer season.”

Mr Walker remains “really close” with acting chief fire officer Hayden Dry, who served as his deputy.

“We did our training together at the same time.

“He’s got everything in hand, he’s rising to the challenge which is pretty cool to see.”

He encouraged anyone with an interest in firefighting to contact the brigade.

“Go and meet with them, talk to them about what their practices entail or what they need.

“I don’t think there’s any brigades out there that are not struggling for members.

“There’s only a few people doing a lot of the work so they need everyone’s support.”