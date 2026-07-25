I’m not going to pretend I’ve got a solution for the rates problem. It is widely accepted that the current system is broken, so what can be done to at least patch up what we’ve got? I’ll see what I can come up with in approximately 500 words. This year much has been said about not ‘kicking the can down the road’ and that it is time to address real costs. But does this have to be all put on the hapless ratepayer (or renting resident)? There are examples of costs that are considered ‘for the greater good’ and tend to be either a general rate or a specifically targeted rate. For example, roading costs are spread, reasonably equitably, across everybody. It would not be a workable system to have the cost of upgrading or maintaining a cul-de-sac street as only payable by the residents of the area. But there are other community-driven costs that could be made more directly payable through a thorough overhaul of user-pays options. Given that tourists and locals alike are comfortable with paying $15 to visit Steampunk HQ, then isn’t it reasonable to have a fixed charge for the Forrester Gallery rather than voluntary donations? Say $10 for tourists, $5 for locals. As it can cost $18 to go to the movies then shouldn’t it be $10 to $15 for a swim at the Aquatic Centre rather than the current fee of $6.50? It costs a lot to heat that water and generally run a pool facility. At this stage I envisage walking tracks should remain free as there’s not much wear and tear from the user. Then there’s the Alps-2-Ocean cycleway? it would be hard to clip-the-ticket for individual users but what about the group bookings that are handled by local operators. Should operators pay a fee to the council based on the size of their organised group? if they don’t now, then I think they should. There is a comparison here with a possible bed tax to supplement tourism income, and to help offset some of the cost of providing services that are available to non-resident visitors. So surely a bicycle tax is an effective solution to create an income from the use of the cycleway. In the lead up to setting rates for the 2026/2027 year council did review the currently defined user charges and many have had sizeable increases. The Events Centre was part of this scrutiny. But are the charges fair and reasonable? There has to be a balancing act between not pricing sportspeople out of affordable access to sport, and not relying too heavily on subsidisation from ratepayers who are not accessing the facility. So in summary, as much as is reasonable, the majority of the cost of providing services should be recovered directly from users, and the general top-up from ratepayer funds should be minimised. This may seem contrary to the general community spirit of all ‘pitching in’ but is it fair to have a significant part of our community put under extraordinary financial stress?