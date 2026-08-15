S even local schools have been included in a government solar panel rollout.

On Monday, Energy Minister Simeon Brown and Education Minister Erica Stanford announced 500 schools nationally had been selected for ‘‘solar technology’’ — a programme where schools will have solar panels installed as part of the pilot for the $30 million programme announced in the Budget this year.

Fenwick School, Ardgowan School, Kakanui School, Macraes Moonlight School, Weston School, Waitaki Boys' High School and Waitaki Girls' High School were among those picked.

Schools were selected because they were identified as experiencing energy or fuel insecurity, as facing higher energy costs, were scheduled for gas or diesel boiler replacements, or had a need for greater energy resilience.

A total of 37 schools — primary and secondary — in Otago were selected for the programme, and 16 in Southland.

The selected schools can choose to have solar panels installed after on-site assessments are done to ensure the site is suitable and can handle solar panels.

Ms Stanford said the programme made use of buildings schools already had, reduced their environmental footprint and helped schools keep more money in their budgets year after year.

‘‘By generating more clean, renewable energy on school rooftops, we can cut schools’ electricity use from the grid, reduce emissions and lower their power bills at the same time,’’ she said.

‘‘Large schools are expected to save around $8000 a year on average on electricity, freeing up money that can be spent on teaching and learning.’’

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz