The Waimate District Council has committed to working with the Waitaki, Timaru and Mackenzie district councils to explore establishing a South Canterbury-North Otago unitary authority. Waimate district councillors also left the door open for the Ashburton District Council to join the amalgamation process. “Nothing is definite yet,” Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley said, following Tuesday’s meeting of the South Canterbury council. “No agreement has been reached on a final proposal or governance structure, and there is still a great deal of work to do before final decisions are made.” The mayor’s comments come after councillors backed an option to “continue working” with Waitaki, Timaru and Mackenzie district councils to “explore the establishment of a new South Canterbury and North Otago unitary authority”. An outline proposal will be submitted as part of the government’s voluntary Head Start pathway, which has a looming deadline of August 9, “while keeping open the option for Ashburton District Council to join if it chooses”. The other option presented to Waimate district councillors was to default to the government’s Backstop process, the results of which remain unclear but could mean having plans drawn up for the council. Mr Rowley said: “By remaining involved in the process, we can help shape any future arrangements and ensure the district’s voice is heard every step of the way.” Keeping the door open for Ashburton recognised that a larger grouping could offer greater scale, a larger rating base and stronger regional capability, he said. Tuesday’s decision was about keeping options open while gathering more information. Waitaki district councillors picked South Canterbury as their preferred option for amalgamation earlier this month. Councillors in Waitaki unanimously voted to explore setting up a new unitary authority with Timaru, Waimate and Mackenzie. They also voted to leave the door open to Ashburton, Clutha and Central Otago to join, if they so wished.