For the second time in two years, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is consulting with the public about changing the speed limit on SH1 as it passes through Waitaki Bridge Village. The 2.8km stretch of road begins just south of Waitaki Bridge Village and ends at the 60kmh restriction on the southern entrance to Glenavy. NZTA director of regional relationships James Caygill said this consultation was a different process to last year’s. “We understand some people may find it frustrating to be asked for feedback again. However, the two consultations have different purposes,” Mr Caygill said. He said the consultation held in early 2025 and the current consultation were part of two different processes under the government’s Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2024. “The 2025 consultation was a one-off national process required by the rule when it was introduced to determine whether there was sufficient public support to retain lower speed limits that would otherwise revert. “The current consultation is a full, formal, speed limit review under the rule, which considers technical assessments, estimates of safety outcomes, travel time and cost, timing considerations, and other relevant factors alongside public feedback as part of the decision making.” This stretch of road was identified through a national review as a location where “the 100km/h speed limit reinstated under the rule may not best reflect the road environment and level of risk,” he said. “Since the speed limit reverted to 100kmh in 2025, NZTA has received considerable feedback from the community and stakeholders that the current speed limit does not reflect the road environment, particularly around the Waitaki River Bridge, Glenavy and Waitaki Bridge villages and river access points.” If the speed limit were to change again, it would be for the third time in the past six years. The speed limit was lowered to 80kmh in September 2020 after the community demanded it be dropped. AA North Otago District Council chairman Andrew Steel said safety concerns of those living in the area were the most important thing. “We were keen to see it stay where it was and that was across several levels — the foremost being safety. “All safety concerns that at 80kmh were a whole heap better than 100kmh.” Another concern was if an accident were to happen, the detour options would be very time consuming. “It’s a little bit like the rest of the east cost of the South Island — there’s not a lot of plan B’s to get around them. “The alternate detour is all the way to Kurow and then back down the other side.” Waitaki MP Miles Anderson was pleased to see the public consulted once again. “The local community were disappointed [by] the previous process and the outcome so it really gives them an opportunity to resubmit and hopefully get a result they were looking for. “At the end of the day, it might slow down someone’s trip by 20 or 30 seconds over a period of an hour.” Mr Anderson and other “community leaders” penned a letter to NZTA last year asking the agency to revisit the decision. “One of the big problems with the process last time was that local community voice was drowned out by motorists that pass through,” Mr Anderson said. “Essentially, non-community members who consulted were given as much consideration as the local community and we felt that was unfair.” Mr Caygill said the public consultation results would not decide the the speed limit on its own. “Feedback from all road users and stakeholders, including residents, businesses, freight operators, councils and iwi, is considered alongside safety evidence, technical assessments and estimates as well as information about how the road is used.” Any speed limit change would likely be implemented early next year, he said. Consultation opened on July 14 and would close on August 25. nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz