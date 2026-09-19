A group of Oamaru Intermediate School students got their hands dirty planting native plants on Cape Wanbrow this week.

More than 80 plants were planted by the students on Tuesday.

It was part of a larger effort to revitalise the cape.

The project was a “real community effort”, Forest & Bird Waitaki committee member and Makōtukutuku-Ancient Cape Wanbrow Trust founder Trish Shirley said.

“This has to be community driven and the community has to care about it.”

More than 1000 native plants have been planted in the area through working bees.

“It’s quite exciting seeing all the stuff going in and in five years, we will be walking through something [special].”

She described the process as “a bit of science and a lot of luck”.

The trust also installed the moa sculpture at the Test St carpark on Cape Wanbrow late last year.

Nieko Thomson, 13, left, and Nikau Parry with one of the plant protecters. Photo: Nic Duff

Hard at work are (from left) Marlow Kruskopf, Dristan Ala, Toby Fridd and Max Morgan, all 12.

Charlee Reynolds-Gilbert, 12, left, and Zander Williams, 12, show off some of the plants. Photo: Nic Duff